Alvin Kamara up to four touchdowns in New Orleans

Getty Images

Saints running back Alvin Kamara is having himself a very merry Christmas.

Kamara ran for a six-yard touchdown with 4:38 left in the third quarter to put the Saints up 31-20 on the Vikings.

The touchdown was the fourth of the day for Kamara. He ran for three touchdowns in the first half and is now the first Saints player to run for four touchdowns in a game. Five players have run for five touchdowns in a game and Kamara’s going to have a shot given the way this game is playing out.

Kamara has 16 carries for 130 yards against a Vikings Defense that has had little success keeping him or Latavius Murray from running wild.