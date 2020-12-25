Alvin Kamara’s Xmas shoes take him to 40-yard TD

USA TODAY Sports

Saints running back Alvin Kamara showed his Christmas spirit with his choice of footwear and he gave everyone a good long look at them to open the scoring in New Orleans.

Kamara sprinted 40 yards for a touchdown to put the Saints up 7-0 with just under three minutes off the clock. He’s wearing one red and one green shoe to commemorate the holiday and the cleats seemed to be just what the doctor (or Kris Kringle) ordered for the Saints off of two losses.

Kamara opened the game with an 11-yard run and Emmanuel Sanders took handoff for a gain of 12 yards as the Saints found plenty of running room despite the absence of two guards.

Drew Brees was 1-of-2 for nine yards before Kamara’s touchdown.