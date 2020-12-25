Anthony Castonzo questionable for Colts

Getty Images

The Colts may be doubly shorthanded at tackle on Sunday.

Right tackle Braden Smith will not play after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and left tackle Anthony Castonzo is on the team’s final injury report of the week.

Castonzo has been listed as questionable to face the Steelers. He missed practice on Wednesday and Friday due to knee and ankle injuries. He missed time with the knee earlier in the year and the ankle is a newer injury.

Chaz Green and Will Holden are options to start in place of Smith and, if necessary, Castonzo.

The Colts ruled wide receiver Marcus Johnson out with a quad injury. Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad joins Castonzo with a questionable tag. He has an ankle injury.