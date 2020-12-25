Brandon Copeland named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

USA TODAY Sports

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that Patriots linebacker Brandon Copeland has been named their Community MVP for the week.

Copeland and his Beyond The Basics foundation held their annual December To Remember event and distributed $800 gift cards to 200 families from underserved communities. Nineteen NFL players from 18 states joined Copeland in surprising the families at what they thought would be opportunities to meet the players virtually.

Being named the NFLPA’s Community MVP only happens when an amazing team of selfless individuals work together to do something greater than themselves,” Copeland said in a statement.

Copeland’s off-field efforts led the NFLPA to name him the winner of the Alan Page Community Award after the 2019 season. He will be eligible for that award again this year and the NFLPA will donate $10,000 to his foundation.