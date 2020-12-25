Broncos rule Phillip Lindsay out

Getty Images

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay will miss his fourth game of the season.

Lindsay has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Chargers with hip and knee injuries. Those injuries come at the end of a down spell for Lindsay.

He’s run 45 times for 108 yards over the last four games and has run for 502 yards this season after posting more than 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons. Lindsay is set for restricted free agency this offseason.

The Broncos listed linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle), running back Royce Freeman (hip), defensive lineman DeShawn Williams (knee), and cornerback Nate Hairston (toe) as questionable to play.