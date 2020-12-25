Bruce Arians is eager to get the COVID-19 vaccine

USA TODAY Sports

As Christmas dawns, the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines continue to be distributed, with health-care workers still the initial focus in most parts of the country. Although Commissioner Roger Goodell has said that the NFL won’t jump the line for the visit with Dr. Needle, plenty of members of the NFL community will have a chance to get vaccinated before the bulk of the population.

The ranks of coaches and assistant coaches contain plenty of individuals of advanced age and past health problems. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, for example, is 68 years old and has had multiple forms of cancer. He can, and he should, be among the earliest who get the vaccine.

“Oh yeah, I’m very eager,” Arians told reporters on Thursday regarding the vaccine, via PewterReport.com. “I want [Buccaneers assistant] Tom Moore to get it first, he’s 82. I can’t wait to have a chance to possibly get vaccinated.”

As noted by Mark Cook of PewterReport.com, the executive order in Florida regarding the distribution of the vaccine will put guys like Arians and Moore near the front of the line.

Hopefully, all coaches and assistant coaches of advanced age and/or past health issues will have access to the vaccine soon — and will choose to get it. Although the NFL has somehow managed to stand on the brink of the 16th week of the regular season without a single game being pushed to a Week 18 that may not be necessary, plenty of players and coaches have caught COVID-19. The NFL is extremely fortunate that no one connected to the league has had a serious health consequence this season.

Many thousands of others have. Here’s hoping that the vaccine gets produced and distributed quickly, and that the public will embrace the thing that could help life get back to normal, hopefully in 2021.