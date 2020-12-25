Christian McCaffrey doubtful, Brian Burns questionable for Sunday

USA Today Sports

Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey (thigh) is officially likely to miss another game, as he’s been listed as doubtful for Sunday’s contest against Washington.

The Panthers did not practice on Friday, but McCaffrey would not have participated in the session if they had. Head coach Matt Rhule said on Thursday that McCaffrey is “dying to play” but just isn’t able to right now.

McCaffrey has played only three games in 2020.

Perhaps more consequently for the defense, defensive end Brian Burns (knee) is questionable for Sunday. Burns would not have practiced Friday, making him a DNP for all three days this week. He injured his knee toward the end of last week’s loss to the Packers.

Carolina also listed left tackle Russell Okung (calf) and cornerback Troy Pride (hip) as doubtful. Defensive end Austin Larkin (shoulder), defensive tackle Bravvion Roy (knee), and linebacker Adarius Taylor (ankle) are questionable.