Colts put Braden Smith on COVID-19 list

The Colts will not have right tackle Braden Smith for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Smith has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. It’s not known if a positive test or close contact was the reason for the move, but Smith will not be able to play either way.

Sunday’s game with be the second that Smith has missed this season. Chaz Green started at left guard when Anthony Castonzo missed time earlier this season.

The Colts have not released their Friday injury report yet. The release of that report and the team’s injury designations will provide word on who will be out along with Smith this weekend.