Daniel Jones questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Jones was a limited participant in all three practices, but New York head coach Joe Judge said this week that Jones is “on the right track” to play.

The quarterback didn’t play last week with his hamstring and ankle injuries. Jones did start the Giants’ Week 14 loss to the Cardinals, but was clearly limited in the contest.

Wide receiver Golden Tate (calf) has been ruled out. Tate was limited on Wednesday but did not practice on Thursday or Friday.

Linebacker Blake Martinez (ankle) and defensive back Darnay Holmes (knee) are also questionable for the Giants. Martinez first appeared on Friday’s injury report as a limited practice participant.