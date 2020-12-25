Drew Brees becomes the NFL’s first 80,000-yard passer

Getty Images

In what could be the penultimate regular-season game of Drew Brees‘ Hall of Fame career, he’s capping it with yet another milestone.

Brees has become the first player in NFL history to generate more than 80,000 passing yards.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, with 78,457 passing yards, could catch and surpass Brees next year, if Brees does indeed retire.

Brady and Brees had been going back and forth in passing touchdowns, but Brady current has 573 to Brees’ 568. Brees has none today.

Brees missed four games with 11 fractured ribs and a collapsed lung. He still seems to be considerably less than 100 percent.