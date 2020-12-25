Eric Bieinemy: Le’Veon Bell ready to handle Chiefs backfield job

Getty Images

With Clyde Edwards-Helaire going down for at least the rest of the regular season, the running back job for the Kansas City Chiefs will now fall to midseason acquisition Le'Veon Bell.

Bell signed with the Chiefs in October shortly after he was released by the New York Jets. Since getting to Kansas City, Bell has mainly served as a rotational option behind Edwards-Helaire. But with the rookie starter suffering a high-ankle sprain and hip injuries in last week’s win over the New Orleans Saints, it’s Bell’s chance to handle the role moving forward.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is confident Bell is ready for the task.

“Le’Veon Bell has played in this league long enough to know football,” Bieniemy said, via John Dixon of ArrowheadPride.com. “Now he may be learning a different language — in a sense — but when it’s all said and done, football is football. He’ll be able to connect the two dots if that language doesn’t quite snap in. I’m not concerned with Le’Veon at all. Like I said… the next man is up.”

Bell was coming off three seasons of over 1,250 yards rushing in four years when he missed the 2018 season in a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After a rocky year and change with the Jets, Bell was released in October. In eight games with the Chiefs, Bell has carried 56 times for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

“He’s smart,” said Bieniemy. “He’s intelligent. He takes the game home. He’s a football junkie. He just gets it. And that’s the thing that I love about him: just his football intellect. And on top of that, he’s always asking questions — because he wants to know exactly what to do and how to do it the right way.”