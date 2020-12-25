Ezekiel Elliott questionable with calf injury

Getty Images

The Cowboys did not practice Friday, but they estimated that running back Ezekiel Elliott remained limited.

Elliott is trying to come back from a calf injury that kept him out last week, the first game he has missed with an injury in his career. The Cowboys list him as questionable.

Elliott has 256 touches for 1,117 yards from scrimmage and seven total touchdowns in his worst season of his five seasons. Tony Pollard replaced Elliott last Sunday and had a longer run (40), a longer reception (30) and more yards from scrimmage (132) than Elliott has had in any game this season.

The Cowboys also list tight end Blake Bell (illness) as questionable.

Cornerback Rashard Robinson (knee), linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (ankle), defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (ankle) and safety Xavier Woods (ribs) are out.