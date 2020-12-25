Giants extend Logan Ryan

Getty Images

Giants safety Logan Ryan will be sticking around beyond this season.

Ryan, who signed a one-year deal with the Giants just before the start of the regular season, has now signed a three-year $31 million contract to stay with the Giants, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 29-year-old Ryan played four years with the Patriots and three with the Titans before hitting free agency this year. He initially said he would not sign for less than $10 million but when he couldn’t find any takers, eventually he lowered his asking price and got $7.5 million from the Giants.

Ryan played well enough that now the Giants are willing to give him the $10 million a year he was looking for. The Giants hope he’s a starter and veteran leader on a team that believes it is trending in the right direction.