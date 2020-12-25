Jalen Ramsey on facing DK Metcalf: I live for these matchups

Getty Images

One of the biggest games on the schedule for Week 16 will involve the Rams and Seahawks battling for the NFC West title in Seattle.

One of the biggest matchups of that game will pit Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf against Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey got the better of Metcalf in the first meeting between the teams as Metcalf was only targeted four times in a 23-16 Rams win.

Metcalf only caught two of those passes for 28 yards and Ramsey said he’s looking forward to another chance to lock up with his fellow Pro Bowler.

“I live for these type of matchups,” Ramsey said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com. “I was brought here to stop guys like him.”

The Rams won’t have a chance to win the division if they lose on Sunday, so a repeat performance by Ramsey would be a welcome development for a team trying to bounce back from their worst loss of the 2020 season.