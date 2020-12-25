James Robinson listed as questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said earlier this week that running back James Robinson would rest in practice this week because of an ankle injury, but that the team expects him to play against the Bears on Sunday.

Robinson got his rest. He did not take part in the team’s two practice sessions this week and was estimated to miss practice again on Christmas Day.

While Marrone was optimistic about having Robinson, he has been listed as questionable to play. Missing the game would hurt Robinson’s bid for the most rushing yards by an undrafted rookie, but it would help the Jaguars’ bid for the first overall pick in the draft.

Dare Ogunbowale and Devine Ozigbo would man the backfield if Robinson does not play.

Wide receiver Collin Johnson (hamstring) and cornerback Sidney Jones (Achilles) have been ruled out for Jacksonville.