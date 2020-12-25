Joe Burrow is on his feet after surgery to repair serious knee injury

Getty Images

Thirty-one days after suffering a devastating knee injury and more than three weeks after having the knee surgically repaired, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is back on his feet.

Burrow has posted video of himself walking deliberately but without a limp on social media.

“Good week for the Bengals” was the message he attached to the 12-second clip.

Burrow suffered a torn ACL and MCL on November 24, ending prematurely a special rookie season. There’s concern that he may not be ready to go in time for Week One of the 2021 season. Burrow seems to be determined to make it happen.

The 3-10-1 Bengals started the week with an upset of the Steelers on Monday Night Football.