Joey Bosa won’t play Sunday, Keenan Allen questionable

Getty Images

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said earlier in the week the team has no plans to shut down defensive end Joey Bosa. But Bosa will miss Sunday’s game against the Broncos, inviting a question about whether he should return for Week 17 if he is cleared to play.

Bosa is dealing with his second concussion in eight weeks, and the Chargers have ruled him out for Sunday.

Bosa also has a shin injury.

He missed two games earlier this season but made a third Pro Bowl with 7.5 sacks, 39 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 27 quarterback hits.

The Chargers also won’t have defensive end Uchenna Nwosu, who is ruled out for Sunday with a knee injury.

Receiver Keenan Allen is questionable with a hamstring injury, and linebacker Denzel Perryman is questionable with a back injury.

Chargers tight end Hunter Henry remains on the COVID-19 list.