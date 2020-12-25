Julio Jones ruled out for Sunday

Getty Images

Wide receiver Julio Jones has been ruled out for Atlanta’s Week 16 matchup with Kansas City.

Jones has been hampered by a hamstring injury for much of the season and hasn’t played since Week 13. He did not practice at all this week.

In nine games this season, Jones has 51 receptions for 771 yards with three touchdowns.

The Falcons also ruled center Alex Mack (concussion), cornerback Darqueze Dennard (quad), and guard James Carpenter (groin).

Safety Ricardo Allen (concussion), defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee), and wide receiver Brandon Powell (foot) are all questionable.