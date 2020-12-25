Kwon Alexander tore his Achilles

Getty Images

The Saints wrapped up the NFC South by thumping the Vikings on Friday, but they lost a member of their defense for the rest of the season.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander left the 52-33 win with a leg injury and multiple reports indicate that he tore his Achilles. Alexander had three tackles against the Vikings before leaving the game.

Alexander joined the Saints in a midseason trade with the 49ers. He had 24 tackles, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in six games with the team. He had 30 tackles and a forced fumble for the Niners before the trade. Alexander is signed for two more years, but has no more guaranteed money on his deal.

Demario Davis, Alex Anzalone, Zack Baun, Craig Robertson, and Kaden Elliss remain on hand at linebacker in New Orleans.