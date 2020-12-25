Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t given much thought to what he’ll do in 2021

Getty Images

The Cardinals are playing their final home game of the season on Saturday and that makes it time to wonder if it will be the final home game of wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald‘s career.

Fitzgerald is playing on a one-year deal for the fourth straight season and each of those seasons has ended with speculation about whether he might hang up the cleats. It’s been a fitful year for the 37-year-old as he contracted COVID-19 and went until Week 15 without catching a touchdown pass, but he gave no hints about his plans on Thursday.

“I haven’t really given it much thought to be honest with you,” Fitzgerald said, via ArizonaSports.com.

There won’t be any fans at State Farm Stadium to salute Fitzgerald in the event that it does turn out to be his final time on the field. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he doesn’t “see any negativity” in that situation because Fitzgerald has “been appreciated for 17 years at the highest level.”

For his part, Fitzgerald said it will be nice to see fans back when it is safe for them to be there. Fitzgerald’s vantage point for looking at the fans will remain up in the air a little while longer.