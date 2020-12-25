Lions activate Everson Griffen

Getty Images

The Lions will not have head coach Darrell Bevell or defensive coordinator Cory Undlin on hand against the Buccaneers on Saturday, but they will have defensive end Everson Griffen.

Griffen was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. Griffen went on the list on December 12 and the Lions freed up a spot for him by waiving running back Jonathan Williams on Thursday.

Griffen has 10 tackles in five games for the Lions. He was acquired in a trade with the Cowboys.

The Lions also announced that they have promoted cornerback Tramaine Brock and guard Evan Brown from the practice squad. Both players will revert to the practice squad after the game.