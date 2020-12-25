NFL Week 16 injury report roundup: Derek Carr set to return on Saturday night

Getty Images

Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season kicked off on Friday with the Saints hosting the Vikings for a Christmas matinee and it continues with three games on Saturday and 11 more games on Sunday. The teams playing in those games have released their final injury reports.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Saturday and Sunday’s games.

Buccaneers at Lions (Saturday 1:00 p.m. ET)

The Buccaneers only have one player with an injury designation. CB Carlton Davis (groin) is considered doubtful to play.

WR Kenny Golladay (hip) is out for the Lions once again. T Tyrell Crosby (ankle) will also miss this game. LB Jamie Collins (neck), T Taylor Decker (groin), S Jayron Kearse (hip), K Matt Prater (back), C Frank Ragnow (throat), CB Darryl Roberts (hip), QB Matthew Stafford (rib, right thumb), and T Halapoulivaati Vaitai (concussion) all drew questionable listings.

49ers at Cardinals (Saturday 4:30 p.m. ET)

RB Raheem Mostert (ankle), QB Nick Mullens (right elbow), WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring), CB Richard Sherman (calf), and S Jimmie Ward (concussion) have all been ruled out by the 49ers, but they will get TE George Kittle (foot) back. DE Dion Jordan (knee) is the lone doubtful player while C Hroniss Grasu (knee), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), S Tarvarius Moore (knee), and CB Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring) are all designated as questionable.

LB Haason Reddick (shoulder), WR Larry Fitzgerald (groin) and TE Dan Arnold (back) headline the Cardinals’ longish list of questionable players. TE Darrell Daniels (hamstring), RB Chase Edmonds (ankle, knee), LB Kylie Fitts (hamstring), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (hamstring, calf), G Justin Pugh (calf), S Jalen Thompson (ankle), and TE Maxx Williams (ankle) are also on that list.

Dolphins at Raiders (Saturday 8:15 p.m. ET)

Dolphins G Solomon Kindley (knee, foot) will not play. They’ll wait to announce the statuses of G Ereck Flowers (ankle), TE Mike Gesicki (shoulder), WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring), and WR DeVante Parker (hamstring). DE Shaq Lawson (shoulder) initially joined them in the questionable group, but he was ruled out Friday and did not travel with the team.

It looks like Raiders QB Derek Carr (groin) will return with the team needing a win to keep faint playoff hopes alive. He did not get an injury designation, but DE Clelin Ferrell (shoulder) is out and DT Maurice Hurst (calf) is listed as questionable.

Browns at Jets (Sunday 1 p.m. ET)

Browns G Wyatt Teller (calf) has been ruled out. LB Malcolm Smith (hamstring) is considered questionable.

CB Javelin Guidry (knee) is unlikely to play after the Jets listed him as doubtful. WR Jeff Smith (shoulder) is listed as questionable.

Giants at Ravens (Sunday 1 p.m. ET)

Giants QB Daniel Jones (hamstring, ankle) was limited in practice again on Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday. WR Golden Tate will miss the game with a calf injury. LB Blake Martinez (ankle) and defensive back Darnay Holmes (knee) are listed as questionable.

The Ravens only ruled CB Jimmy Smith (ribs, shoulder) out, but they have a lot of questionable players. WR Marquise Brown (knee), WR Dez Bryant (thigh), DT Calais Campbell (calf), S Anthony Levine (abdomen), LB Pernell McPhee (knee), CB Marcus Peters (calf), G Tyre Phillips (concussion), RB Patrick Ricard (knee), C Matt Skura (back), and LB Kristian Welch (foot) make up that group.

Colts at Steelers (Sunday 1 p.m. ET)

The Colts placed RT Braden Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list and LT Anthony Castonzo (knee, ankle) is listed as questionable, so the offensive line may be down two starters in Pittsburgh. WR Marcus Johnson (quad) is out and DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (ankle) is questionable.

RB James Conner (quad) is set to return for the Steelers, but linebacker is a trouble spot. Ulysees Gilbert III (ankle) is out while Marcus Allen (stinger) and Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (shoulder) are questionable. K Chris Boswell (groin) and RB Anthony McFarland (Illness) round out the questionable group.

Bengals at Texans (Sunday 1 p.m. ET)

The Bengals will play without WR Tyler Boyd (concussion), LB Jordan Evans (hamstring), C B.J. Finney (abdomen), and LB Logan Wilson (ankle). QB Brandon Allen (knee) is set to return after missing Week 15.

RB Duke Johnson (neck) is out for the Texans and CB Phillip Gaines (knee) is listed as questionable.

Bears at Jaguars (Sunday 1 p.m. ET)

WR Allen Robinson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for the Bears along with LB Khalil Mack (shoulder) and DT Akiem Hicks (ankle). S Deon Bush (foot), DT Mario Edwards (hamstring), DT Bilal Nichols (knee), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (knee), and CB Duke Shelley (knee, foot) are also in that category. Cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) and CB Buster Skrine (concussion) are out for the Bears

Jaguars RB James Robinson (ankle) is listed as questionable after sitting out practice all week.

Falcons at Chiefs (Sunday 1 p.m. ET)

The Falcons won’t have G James Carpenter (groin), CB Darqueze Dennard (quadricep), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), or C Alex Mack (concussion) this weekend. S Ricardo Allen (concussion), DT Marlon Davidson (knee), and WR Brandon Powell (foot) got questionable tags.

The Chiefs have a couple of big question marks. DE Frank Clark (illness) and WR Tyreek Hill (hamstring) are both listed that way while RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and LB Damien Wilson (knee) have been ruled out.

Broncos at Chargers (Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET)

RB Phillip Lindsay (hip/knee) is out for the Broncos. LB Bradley Chubb (ankle) RB Royce Freeman (hip) DL DeShawn Williams (knee) and CB Nate Hairston (toe) are listed as questionable.

DE Joey Bosa (shin, concussion) is out for the Chargers. So is DE Uchenna Nwosu (knee) and WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) and LB Denzel Perryman (back) are listed as questionable.

Panthers at Washington Football Team (Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET)

The Panthers are set to play without RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) once again. He’s listed as doubtful along with T Russell Okung (calf) and CB Troy Pride (hip). DE Brian Burns (knee), DE Austin Larkin (shoulder), DT Bravvion Roy (knee), and LB Adarius Taylor (ankle) got questionable designations.

Washington QB Alex Smith (calf) was back to a full practice on Friday and listed as questionable to return to action. WR Terry McLaurin (ankle) is unlikely to play, but RB Antonio Gibson (toe) could be back after joining Smith in the questionable group. LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle) is also in that group while LB Thomas Davis (not-injury related, knee) is out.

Eagles at Cowboys (Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET)

Eagles LB Duke Riley (biceps), TE Richard Rodgers (ankle), CB Kevon Seymour (knee), and DE Josh Sweat (wrist) have all been ruled out for Sunday. DE Derek Barnett (calf), DT Fletcher Cox (neck), and P Cameron Johnston (concussion) are listed as questionable.

RB Ezekiel Elliott (calf) is questionable for the Cowboys after missing last Sunday’s game. CB Rashard Robinson (knee), LB Leighton Vander Esch (ankle), DT Antwaun Woods (ankle), and S Xavier Woods (ribs) are out. TE Blake Bell (illness) is the team’s other questionable player.

Rams at Seahawks (Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET)

The Rams ruled RB Cam Akers (ankle) out early in the week and he’s the only player on their injury report.

Seahawks RB DeeJay Dallas (ankle) is out and G Mike Iupati (neck, not injury related) is listed as doubtful. S Damarious Randall (foot) and T Brandon Shell (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Titans at Packers (Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET)

Titans LB Derick Roberson (hamstring) is out, but no one else is on the report.

RB Aaron Jones (toe) is set to play for the Packers after getting no injury designation. RB Jamaal Williams (quad) and guard Simon Stepaniak (knee) are listed as doubtful while S Will Redmond (concussion) and TE Jace Sternberger (concussion, illness) have been ruled out.