No injury designation for Aaron Jones

Getty Images

Packers running back Aaron Jones is good to go for Sunday night.

Jones was a limited participant in practice for the third straight day due to a toe injury, but he did not get an injury designation on Green Bay’s final injury report of the week. That leaves him clear to play and he’ll open the matchup with the Titans 32 yards away from his second straight 1,000-yard season.

The Packers are unlikely to have Jamaal Williams as a complement in the backfield. He missed practice all week with a quad injury and is listed as doubtful.

Guard Simon Stepaniak (knee) is also listed as doubtful. Safety Will Redmond (concussion) and tight end Jace Sternberger (concussion, illness) have both been ruled out.