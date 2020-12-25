Shaq Lawson didn’t travel with Dolphins, won’t play Saturday

Getty Images

The Dolphins will be missing a key part of their defensive line in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Defensive end Shaq Lawson did not travel with the team and will not play due to a shoulder injury. Lawson had been listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week.

Lawson has 32 tackles, four sacks, 18 quarterback hits, a forced fumble, and a fumble return for a touchdown this season. He’s played 62 percent of the team’s defensive snaps, so the Dolphins will have to do some shuffling to cover for his absence.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker (hamstring), tight end Mike Gesicki (shoulder), left guard Ereck Flowers (ankle), and wide receiver Jakeem Grant (hamstring) are still listed as questionable for Miami.