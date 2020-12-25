Steelers RB James Conner (quad) is good to go for Sunday vs. Colts

Getty Images

The Steelers have fallen. Running back James Conner will be available to help them get up.

The fourth-year tailback has been removed from the final Week 16 injury report, despite a quad injury.

Conner has played only once since Week 11, due both to placement on the COVID-19 reserve list and, more recently, the leg injury. In a Week 14 loss to the Bills, Conner gained only 18 yards on 10 carries.

For the season, Conner (in a contract year) has only 663 rushing yards. The Steelers need to rediscover their running game before the postseason, or they’ll have a short stay there.

Also available for the Steelers will be tight end Eric Ebron, who exited Monday night’s game with a back injury. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger continues to not be listed on the injury report, despite widespread speculation (and some reporting) that he has a lingering knee issue.

Linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III (ankle) is out. Linebackers Marcus Allen (stinger) and Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (shoulder) are questionable, as are kicker Chris Boswell (groin) and running back Anthony McFarland (Illness).

The Steelers host the Colts on Sunday. A win by Pittsburgh clinches the division. A loss coupled with a Cleveland win over the Jets creates a Week 17 Pittsburgh-Cleveland showdown for the AFC North crown.