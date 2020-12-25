Stefon Diggs (foot) fully participates in Friday’s non-practice

Getty Images

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs looks to be ready to play on Monday night.

Diggs fully participated in Thursday’s practice, and he would have fully participated in Friday practice, if the team had actually practiced. Diggs injured his foot six days ago against the Broncos. On Saturday, he’ll get an injury designation — or perhaps none at all — before an anti-climactic late-season game against the Patriots.

The first-year Buffalo wideout currently leads the league with 111 receptions. He’s third in yardage with 1,314, only 10 yards behind Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who also is in his first year with his current team.

The Bills can still capture the No. 2 seed in the AFC, but the No. 2 seed doesn’t mean what it has in past years, because there’s no longer a bye associated with that spot on the playoff tree. Instead, it will mean a home playoff game against the No. 7 seed as opposed to a home playoff game against the No. 6 seed.

Although it’s possible that finishing No. 3 will result in a more favorable wild-card matchup, the objective at this point should be to finish as high as possible on the ladder. If the Chiefs (the presumptive No. 1 seed) lose in the divisional round, the Bills then would be in position to host three playoff games, including the AFC Championship.

Also, given the momentum that Bills have developed in recent weeks, why not show the world on Monday night that they’re currently better than the Patriots? When New England had the better team, the Patriots never hesitated to put a foot on the throat of the Bills.

The Bills shouldn’t hesitate to do it now.