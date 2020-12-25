Texans place Whitney Mercilus on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Texans have placed outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Friday.

It is not currently known if Mercilus tested positive or is a close contact of someone who has. Regardless, he will not be able to play in Houston’s Week 16 matchup with the Bengals.

In his ninth season, Mercilus has appeared in 13 games this season with 12 starts. He’s recorded 4.0 sacks, five tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery in 2020.

The Texans will also be without running back Duke Johnson on Sunday, as he’s been ruled out with a neck injury. Johnson did not practice all week.

Cornerback Phillip Gaines (knee) is questionable after he was limited in all three days of practice.