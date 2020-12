Getty Images

Tennessee has ruled outside linebacker Derick Roberson out for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

In his second season, Roberson has played a rotational role for the Titans, receiving significant snaps in the club’s last five games. He’s been hampered by a hamstring injury and did not practice on Friday.

Roberson has played eight games, starting one, and has a forced fumble this season.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said practice squad linebacker Brooks Reed would fill in for Roberson in Green Bay.