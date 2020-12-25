Trey Hendrickson, Andrus Peat inactive for Saints

Getty Images

The Saints listed three players as questionable to face the Vikings and all three of them are out of the lineup on Friday afternoon.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson missed practice on Thursday with a neck injury and will not play. He leads the team with 12.5 sacks on the season, so they’ll need others to step up the pressure on Kirk Cousins.

New Orleans will also be without defensive tackle Malcom Brown, who has a calf injury, and left guard Andrus Peat. Peat has an ankle injury.

Scratching Peat leaves the Saints very thin on the interior. Right guard Nick Easton was ruled out on Thursday with a concussion. Safety Marcus Williams was also ruled out and linebacker Kaden Elliss rounds out the inactive list.

The only question marks on the Vikings side were fullback C.J. Ham and defensive tackle Armon Watts. Watts is active, but there will be no Ham on Christmas for Minnesota.

They ruled out linebacker Eric Kendricks, tight end Kyle Rudolph, running back Alexander Mattison, linebacker Troy Dye, and defensive end Jalyn Holmes on Thursday. Linebacker Todd Davis is out after being listed as doubtful.