Tyler Boyd ruled out with concussion; Brandon Allen good to go

Getty Images

The Bengals have ruled out receiver Tyler Boyd for Sunday’s game at Houston.

Boyd hit his head on the turf Monday night and did not return after being diagnosed with a concussion. He has not cleared concussion protocol.

Boyd last missed a game in Week 17 of the 2018 season.

The Bengals also ruled out linebacker Logan Wilson (ankle), linebacker Jordan Evans (hamstring) and offensive lineman B.J. Finney (abdomen).

Quarterback Brandon Allen was a full participant in practice again Friday. With no designation, Allen is expected to start.