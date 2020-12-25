Wyatt Teller won’t play on Sunday

Getty Images

The Browns won’t have their starting right guard for the second consecutive week.

Wyatt Teller has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Jets with an ankle injury. He hasn’t practiced in two weeks since suffering the injury against the Ravens.

Nick Harris is expected to start in Teller’s place.

Linebacker Malcolm Smith (hamstring) is questionable. He didn’t practice on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday and Friday.

Safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion) is expected to play after he missed last week’s game.