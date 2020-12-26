Alex Smith “a bit sore” Saturday, putting availability in doubt

USA TODAY Sports

Alex Smith said earlier this week he “absolutely [is] planning on being out there” Sunday.

After being a full participant in Friday’s practice, Smith appeared on his way to returning to the lineup.

But Smith’s injured calf was “a bit sore” Saturday, NFL Media reports.

“He still has a chance to play, but there isn’t as much optimism as there was on Friday,” Ian Rapoport tweeted. “WFT will check on him Sunday morning.”

If Smith can’t go, Dwayne Haskins would start again.

Haskins completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 346 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the six quarters replacing Smith.

Haskins began the season as the team’s starter but fell to third string after Week 4. It took a season-ending injury to Kyle Allen and then Smith’s calf injury before Haskins found his way back on the field.