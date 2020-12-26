Bengals activate Tony Brown off IR

Getty Images

Cincinnati has activated cornerback Tony Brown off injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday.

Brown has been out since suffering a hamstring injury against the Giants in Week 12. He’s played 11 games this season, mostly on special teams. but he did start the Cincinnati’s Week 10 loss to Pittsburgh.

As a corresponding roster move, the Bengals waived safety Trayvon Henderson.

Cincinnati has also elevated wide receiver Trenton Irwin and linebacker Keandre Jones from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s matchup with Houston.