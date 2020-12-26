Brady hits Gronk for TD pass as Bucs take early lead in Detroit

Getty Images

The Lions’ defense didn’t provide much resistance to the Buccaneers on the first drive of today’s game in Detroit.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady hit tight end Rob Gronkowski on a deep ball down the right sideline for a 33-yard touchdown to give the Bucs a 6-0 lead just three minutes into the first quarter. Ryan Succop missed the extra point, his fourth missed point after this season.

The touchdown was Brady’s second 33-yard completion of the opening possession; he also hit Mike Evans for 33 yards near the left sideline. Brady has struggled with deep balls at times this season, but he’s looking good so far today.

The Lions briefly thought they had a three-and-out with a sack of Brady on the third play of the game, but it was negated by an offside penalty. The Lions can’t afford many more mistakes like that if they want to keep this one competitive.