Broncos downgrade Bradley Chubb to out

Getty Images

Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb made the Pro Bowl for the first time. Chubb played 77 percent of the defensive snaps in the first 14 games, making 7.5 sacks.

The Broncos will have to make do without him this week.

The Broncos downgraded Chubb to out for Sunday’s game against the Chargers, the team announced Saturday.

Denver had listed Chubb as questionable on the team’s final injury report. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday but was limited on Friday’s estimated practice report.

Chubb injured an ankle last week against the Bills, exiting after 46 snaps.

The Broncos will lean on Malik Reed, Jeremiah Attaochu, Anthony Chickillo and Derrek Tuszka to fill in for Chubb.