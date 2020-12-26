Broncos place Phillip Lindsay on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Broncos are placing running back Phillip Lindsay on injured reserve, according to multiple reports.

The move will end Lindsay’s season. He was previously declared out for Week 16 with hip and knee injuries.

After rushing for at least 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons, Lindsay has been hampered by injury in 2020. He’s appeared in 11 games, starting eight, registering 502 yards rushing and one rushing touchdown this year.

Melvin Gordon has instead been Denver’s lead back, registering 814 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s also caught 28 passes for 141 yards with a touchdown.

The Broncos face the Chargers on Sunday.