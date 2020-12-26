Browns put B.J. Goodson on COVID-19 list, activate Jedrick Wills

Getty Images

The Browns delayed their flight to New Jersey for Sunday’s game against the Jets after a player tested positive for COVID-19 and they announced which player has been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday afternoon.

Linebacker B.J. Goodson has been placed on the list. He will not be eligible to play this weekend as a result. Given the timing of the positive test, he’ll likely be out Week 17 as well.

Goodson has started all 14 games for the Browns this season. He has 91 tackles, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, and a half-sack on the season.

Goodson went on the list as left tackle Jedrick Wills came off it. Wills was placed on the list after close contact with someone outside the organization who tested positive and was expected back as long as he continued testing negative.

The Browns also announced that center Javon Patterson has been called up as a COVID replacement. They have not made any announcement about updated travel plans.