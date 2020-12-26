Browns put Jarvis Landry, three other wideouts on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

A report on Saturday indicated the Browns will be without wide receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, and Donovan Peoples-Jones on Sunday after they were determined to be high-risk COVID-19 close contacts.

The Browns confirmed that report and added another name to the list of wideouts who will be missing from Sunday’s game against the Jets. KhaDarel Hodge was added to the previously reported trio and will join them on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Marvin Hall is the only wideout on the 53-man roster set to play on Sunday. The Browns have also promoted Ja’Marcus Bradley and Derrick Willies from the practice squad as COVID replacemens.

Linebacker B.J. Goodson was placed on the reserve list in a separate move on Saturday. When the Browns announced the wideouts will be out on Sunday, they also added linebacker Jacob Phillips to the list. Linebacker Montrel Meander has been promoted along with the two wideouts.