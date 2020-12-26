Buccaneers clinch wild card berth with dominant win over Lions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
In two weeks Tom Brady will play in his 42nd career postseason game, and his first with the Buccaneers.

The Bucs clinched a wild card berth with a 47-7 win over the Lions today in Detroit, and that means Brady is going back to the playoffs, where he so often went with the Patriots.

It’s the Buccaneers’ first playoff appearance since 2007. They signed Brady with the hope that he’d get them back to the postseason, and he’s done it.

Today’s game was a joke, with the Bucs jumping out to a 13-0 lead just minutes into the first quarter and making it 34-0 before halftime. Brady didn’t even play in the second half. The Lions, who have been plagued with injuries and had a COVID-19 outbreak on their coaching staff, look like they’ve given up on the season.

The Buccaneers look like they could be a dangerous team in the playoffs, even though they’ll have to go on the road. Brady has been criticized at times this season for struggling to connect on deep balls, but he was on fire throwing downfield today. He completed 22 of 27 passes for 348 yards, with four touchdowns and no interceptions, before taking a seat at halftime.

With little to play for in Week 17, Brady may play even less than a half next week. But the Bucs look like they’ll be ready to play when it counts. And Brady knows what it takes in the playoffs.

20 responses to “Buccaneers clinch wild card berth with dominant win over Lions

  1. Bruce Arians suddenly became smart, and Bill Belichick lost his fastball. Any connection?

  3. That can’t be possible. All I’ve heard from Shannon Sharpe, Rob Parker, and Max Kellerman these last few seasons is that Brady is done.

  4. And the stench of the Matt Patricia’s defense and Bob Quinn’s personnel decisions is as strong as ever.

  5. Not a fan of Brady & even more less of a fan of the Brady fanboys, but I must say…FORTY-SECOND post season game holy crap!

    Playing in that many postseason games ranks up there with his six championships as far as career accomplishments go in my opinion.

  7. Detroit should’ve just forfeited. It would have been more dignified than that s**t show they put out there today.

  8. Nice to see something fun to watch but doubt the Bucs will do much in the postseason. If they earn the top Wildcard spot maybe a win in Washington but don’t expect much after that. It’s going to take a lot of Brady magic to get much further. The defense struggles against good teams, especially with pass defense.

  10. Brady did what he was supposed to do. Get the Bucs into the playoffs. Now let’s see if he can go all the way one last time. Him and Brees are playing like this is their last season yet still good unlike Peyton Manning.

  11. 13 year playoff drought… look back at the HCing choices/QB choices… The franchise has made poor choices in those 2 positions since 07 and that has finally changed… Hopefully they can make some noise in the playoffs and not be a 1 and done team..

  12. The stench of firing Matt Patricia really showed Saturday. Lions would have been much better prepared, inspired and disciplined to play a good, but not great Tampa Bay team, had he still been the coach.

  13. If Bruce Arians stays out of the way and lets Tom Brady and Byron Leftwich run the offense, this team will definitely get to the super bowl. I have no doubt in my mind that Arians was the one calling those plays against the Saints and Rams.

  14. Manning would have stayed in the game to pad his stats. He liked doing that. Made him look better than he really was.

  17. Tampa will be one and done in the playoffs. There are not anymore cake walk games. They will get the brakes beat off them by a real team.

  18. Where are all of the Brady haters? Come on guys look at all of those records this SYSTEM quarterback just set today for the Bucs, and himself. Another 4 touchdowns for Tom, and they all came IN ONE HALF of play, and how many did Brees throw for yesterday against that horrible Vikings defense? Oh that’s right Zero. The Bucs are going to the NFC Championship game, and quite possibly the Superbowl where Tom Terrific will set even more records. All of which will never be broken he’s the greatest that’s ever played the game BAR NONE… CASE CLOSED… IT’S OVER

  19. Proof that the QB makes the team. Brady leaves NE, NE doesn’t make the playoffs for the first time in forever. Brady signs with Tampa, they go to the playoffs for the first time in forever. Now if you put Rodgers or someone like that on a crappy team next year, they won’t turn the team around. Just proves that Brady is the GOAT.

  20. So many people seem to think Pats fans don’t like seeing Brady do well. I don’t get that. He was the greatest Patriot, possibly the greatest player ever. Qb’d us to 6 SB’s. How can we not root for the guy?

    And the usual crew, of course. It was all Brady, Belichick is a bum. If Belichick did well (unlikely with this roster), Belichick was always the genius, and Brady was simply a product of ‘the system’.
    Haters finally had a can’t lose situation. That’s okay. They waited long enough.

