Buccaneers clinch wild card berth with dominant win over Lions

In two weeks Tom Brady will play in his 42nd career postseason game, and his first with the Buccaneers.

The Bucs clinched a wild card berth with a 47-7 win over the Lions today in Detroit, and that means Brady is going back to the playoffs, where he so often went with the Patriots.

It’s the Buccaneers’ first playoff appearance since 2007. They signed Brady with the hope that he’d get them back to the postseason, and he’s done it.

Today’s game was a joke, with the Bucs jumping out to a 13-0 lead just minutes into the first quarter and making it 34-0 before halftime. Brady didn’t even play in the second half. The Lions, who have been plagued with injuries and had a COVID-19 outbreak on their coaching staff, look like they’ve given up on the season.

The Buccaneers look like they could be a dangerous team in the playoffs, even though they’ll have to go on the road. Brady has been criticized at times this season for struggling to connect on deep balls, but he was on fire throwing downfield today. He completed 22 of 27 passes for 348 yards, with four touchdowns and no interceptions, before taking a seat at halftime.

With little to play for in Week 17, Brady may play even less than a half next week. But the Bucs look like they’ll be ready to play when it counts. And Brady knows what it takes in the playoffs.