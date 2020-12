Getty Images

The Detroit Lions may have turned in the worst half of football the NFL has seen so far this season.

Tampa Bay has absolutely dominated in Detroit and leads 34-0 at halftime.

The Lions don’t look like they particularly care, particularly on defense, where the Bucs are rarely met with any resistance at all. This has been a complete debacle for the Lions.

The only question in the second half is how soon Bruce Arians will call off the dogs.