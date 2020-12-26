Cardinals cut 49ers’ lead, trail 14-12 early in fourth quarter

Getty Images

The Cardinals got the big play they needed, but they’re still behind by two points.

Facing second-and-23 from the Arizona 40, quarterback Kyler Murray connected on deep, 45-yard pass to wide receiver KeeSean Johnson for a first down at the San Francisco 15.

It took a five plays inside the 49ers’ five-yard line, but Kenyan Drake scored a one-yard touchdown to cut the visitors’ lead to two. But Murray’s pass on the two-point conversion attempt was low and off target to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for an incompletion.

However, Hopkins tied Arizona’s franchise record with his 109th reception on the drive. His teammate Larry Fitzgerald reached that number in 2015 and 2017.

Arizona forced a punt on San Francisco’s ensuing drive, getting the ball back with 10:13 left in the fourth quarter.