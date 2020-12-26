Christian Kirk’s long catch helps Arizona take 3-0 lead

Getty Images

Though the Cardinals looked like they were headed to a fast start in Week 16, the 49ers held them to three points to open the game.

Wide receiver Christian Kirk caught an over-the-shoulder pass down the right sideline for 38 yards to put Arizona in San Francisco territory. Though quarterback Kyler Murray scrambled to get his team down to the 11, the offense stalled from there.

Playing in his third game for the Cardinals this season, Mike Nugent stayed perfect by nailing his 27-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead.