Colts downgrade Anthony Castonzo to out

The Colts will be without both of their starting offensive tackles on Sunday, as the club downgraded left tackle Anthony Castonzo to out.

Castonzo (knee/ankle) was previously questionable. He was limited on Thursday but did not practice on Wednesday or Friday.

Right tackle Braden Smith was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, making him ineligible to play in Week 16.

The Colts have not yet announced who will start in place of Castonzo and Smith, but the club did activate guard Jake Eldrenkamp and tackle J'Marcus Webb from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Eldrenkamp has appeared in one game for Indianapolis this season, playing five special teams snaps. Webb started eight games for Miami last year, but has not played in 2020.