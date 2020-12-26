Cowboys place Antwaun Woods on IR, sign Sewo Olonilua to active roster

Getty Images

The Cowboys placed defensive tackle Antwaun Woods on injured reserve Saturday.

The team already had ruled out Woods for Sunday’s game against the Eagles with an ankle injury. He played only 17 defensive snaps and one on special teams against the 49ers.

Woods ends his season with 23 tackles and a sack in 14 games.

The Cowboys signed rookie running back Sewo Olonilua to the active roster from the practice squad to take Woods’ spot on the roster.

Olonilua, an undrafted rookie out of TCU, was active last Sunday with starting running back Ezekiel Elliott out wit a calf injury. Elliott is listed as questionable for Sunday’s must-win game against the Eagles.

Olonilua made his NFL debut last week with 25 special teams snaps.

The Cowboys also announced they placed cornerback Chris Westry on the practice squad injured reserve list. Westry injured his knee against the 49ers.