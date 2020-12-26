Dan Arnold fumble does no harm, but 49ers lead 14-6

Getty Images

The 49ers look right at home in Arizona.

After fullback Kyle Juszczyk scored a nine-yard touchdown to give San Francisco a 14-6 lead, the 49ers immediately got the ball back.

Linebacker Fred Warner jarred the ball out of tight end Dan Arnold‘s arms when tackling him after an 11-yard catch. Warner picked the ball up, too, for a fumble recovery.

The play was reviewed to see if Arnold’s knee was down, but the play stood as called.

However, San Francisco could not take advantage of the extra possession — despite starting at the Arizona 36. Running back Jeff Wilson was stuffed for a three-yard loss on first down then C.J. Beathard threw two incomplete passes to force a punt.

With 1:46 left in the third quarter, Arizona still trails by eight.