Daniel Jones to start for Giants vs. Ravens

The Giants will get their starting quarterback on Sunday as they fight to win the NFC East.

Daniel Jones will start at quarterback for the Giants at Baltimore tomorrow, according to multiple reports.

Jones is struggling with both hamstring and ankle injuries, and he missed last week’s loss to the Browns. But he has reportedly looked better in practice this week, and he’ll give it a go while Colt McCoy moves back to the sideline.

The 5-9 Giants are still in contention in the NFC East, although 6-8 Washington will have to lose at least once for the Giants to be able to move into first place. The 5-9 Cowboys and 4-9-1 Eagles are also in contention in a division that may go down to the wire.