DeAndre Hopkins goes to locker room, 49ers lead Cardinals 7-6 at halftime

The Cardinals are down to the 49ers 7-6 at halftime and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins went to the locker room early.

Hopkins was shaken up after an incomplete pass to the end zone with 45 seconds left in the second quarter. Hopkins appeared to land on cornerback Jason Verrett‘s arm as the two went to the ground. Hopkins was able to walk to the locker room under his own power.

Hopkins had three catches on five targets for 20 yards in the first half.

San Francisco has proven to be a tough matchup for Arizona, even though the 49ers have been eliminated from playoff contention and the Cardinals are currently the NFC’s No. 7 seed.

Arizona managed just two field goals in the first half, while San Francisco used big plays by tight end George Kittle and running back Jeff Wilson to score the game’s only touchdown so far.

Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick briefly exited the game with a hamstring injury, but was back in for a split sack of C.J. Beathard midway thorough the second quarter. Then he strip sacked Beathard with 14 seconds left in the half to give Arizona an extra possession. Rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons recovered the loose ball.

But quarterback Kyler Murray couldn’t get the Cardinals in position to get points with just eight seconds left.

Reddick now has 12.5 sacks on the season, 7.5 of which have come in the last three games.

Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds is questionable to return with a hip injury. He’s caught two passes for eight yards.

Murray is 16-of-27 passing for 118 yards. He also has 32 yards rushing on five carries. Wide receiver Christian Kirk has five catches for 63 yards.

Beathard has completed 5-of-9 passes for 87 yards with a touchdown. Wilson has nine carries for 59 yards, plus his 21-yard touchdown catch. Kittle has one catch for 24 yards.

The 49ers will get the ball to start the second half.