DeAndre Hopkins returns, Chase Edmonds downgraded to out

DeAndre Hopkins went to the locker room early before the rest of the players joined him at halftime, but the Cardinals wide receiver is apparently OK.

Hopkins was on the field for Arizona’s first drive of the second half — which turned out to be a three-and-out. Hopkins caught a pass on third-and-18, but it went for -2 yards.

The news isn’t as positive for Arizona’s Chase Edmonds, as the running back has been downgraded to out with his hip injury. He’ll finish Saturday’s contest with two catches for eight yards.

With 9:16 left in the third quarter, the 49ers lead the Cardinals 7-6.