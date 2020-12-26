DeSean Jackson will return for the Eagles on Sunday

USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles aren’t dead, and receiver DeSean Jackson is very much alive.

The veteran receiver will return from injured reserve against the Cowboys on Sunday, reports John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Jackson suffered a high-ankle sprain while returning a punt late in Week Seven against the Giants. Jackson hasn’t played since then.

He has appeared in seven total games since returning to the Eagles in 2019. He made a huge impact in his first game back, exploding for 154 receiving yards and two touchdowns — and helping to erase a 17-0 deficit — in a win over Washington to launch the 2019 season.

He missed several games earlier this year with a hamstring injury before suffering the ankle sprain in his first game back. If healthy, Jackson has the speed to stretch a defense to its limit, either by catching deep passes for big gains or by opening up the underneath areas by dragging defenders far from the line of scrimmage.

The NFC East remains wide open, with the key game coming tomorrow at 4:05 p.m. ET, when Washington hosts the Panthers. A Washington loss could throw everything into chaos. A Philadelphia win over Dallas and a Giants loss to the Ravens would set the stage for a winner-take-all Week 17 game between Washington and Philadelphia, in Philadelphia. Where Jackson exploded for those 158 receiving yards and two touchdowns against Washington to start the 2019 season.