Dre Kirkpatrick and Haason Reddick will play, Javon Kinlaw inactive

The Cardinals will have most of their questionable players for Saturday’s game against the 49ers, including cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick and Hasson Reddick.

Kirkpatrick (hamstring/calf) did not practice all week, but is active. Reddick (shoulder) was limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

Of the nine players the Cardinals listed as questionable, only tight end Maxx Williams is inactive. Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (groin) will be in uniform for what could be his final home game — though it feels like that’s been said for several years.

For the 49ers, starting defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw is inactive with a knee injury. He was limited on Thursday but did not practice the rest of the week.

Arizona’s inactives are Williams, quarterback Brett Hundley, wide receiver Andy Isabella, running back Eno Benjamin, safety Jalen Thompson (ankle), and offensive lineman Josh Miles.

San Francisco’s inactives are Kinlaw, wide receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring), defensive back Jimmie Ward (concussion), cornerback Richard Sherman (calf), defensive lineman Kevin Givens, defensive lineman Dion Jordan, and wide receiver Matt Cole.